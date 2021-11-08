Video
RAKUB compensates to its Covid-hit staff families

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) has distributed Taka 4.75 crore as compensation among family members of 10 of its officers and employees who died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
The bank authority disbursed the compensation at the headquarters conference hall here on Saturday.
RAKUB Managing Director Ismail Hossain accompanied by Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Asaduzzaman and General Manager Joynal Abedeen handed over the cheques of the payment.
Speaking on the occasion, Ismail Hossain expressed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members and said the bank will remain beside them with all possible financial and mental support.
Sources said the bank has disbursed agricultural loans of TK 572.57 crore during the first three months of the current fiscal year aimed at increasing crop production and boosting rural economy, recouping the losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The loans were disbursed through 383 branches in all 16 districts under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
Besides, the specialised commercial bank also recovered loans of Taka 603.91 crore including classified loans of Taka 40.55 crore. It has collected deposits of Taka 139.10 crore during the same period.
Headquartered in Rajshahi, the bank has set a target of disbursing agricultural loans of TK 3,000 crore during the current fiscal year.    -BSS


