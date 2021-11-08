

BASIS to employ more physically challenged people

The MoU signed on Saturday with the Bangladesh Business Disability Network (BBDN) by BASIS Senior Vice President Ms. Farhana A Rahman with BBDN CEO Murteza Rafi Khan.

The core purpose of this collaboration is to increase the number of BASIS members who are actively becoming disability-inclusive organizations by building their disability confidence, says a press release.

BASIS being the national leading body of the IT industry, can play a key role to expedite policy influencing with its members, the broader business community, and the government, while facilitating a window of opportunity in employment creation and setting standards in provisioning appropriate work environments for people with disabilities.

BBDN can potentially be a strategic partner to BASIS in dealing with activities related to disability inclusion and supporting BASIS members to avail the advantages of becoming an inclusive organization while additionally joining efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 inclined with progressive agendas of the present government, as expressed.

BASIS and BBDN look forward to continuing their activities in three broad ways based on timeframe-- immediate actions, which can be initiated within 3 months and can be implemented within a shorter timeframe; midterm actions, which require 3-6 months' time to implement and initiate; long term actions, which require 9-12 months to initiate and implement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of BASIS Vice President (Admin) Shoeb Ahmed Masud, Vice President (FinanceMushfiqur Rahman, Director Rashad Kabir, Joint Secretary (Research Fellow) Enamul Hafiz Latifee, Assistant Manager (Corporate Affairs) Moon Mondal Rajib, Legal Affairs and Executive (Content) Ms. Laila Binte Rahman, Chairman of BBDN Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Head of Operations Ms. Aziza Ahmed.











