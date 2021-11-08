Stocks fall, DSEX dips to 2-month lows on selling pressure

Stocks dipped on Sunday, after a single-day rise on Thursday as the dominant small investors went on selling spree pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - two capital markets of the country.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, dipped by 50.84 points or 0.73 per cent to more than two months at 6,855, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, dropped 2.31 points to 2,598 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 17.86 points to 1,444 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 11.45 billion, down 7.20 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 10.68 billion.

More than 80 per cent traded issues lost their price, as out of 377 issues traded, 303 ended lower, 49 higher and 25 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 2.22 billion changing hands, followed by NRB Commercial Bank (Tk 835 million), Alif Manufacturing Company (Tk 441 million), Fortune Shoes (Tk 359 million), and Orion Pharma (Tk 346 million).

Sena Kalyan Insurance, which made its shares trading debut today, was the day's top gainer, rising 10 per cent while Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing was the worst lower, losing 8.06 per cent. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 119 points to 20,078 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX), eroded 70 points to 12,061 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 207 declined, 64 advanced and 17 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 9.49 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 271 million.











