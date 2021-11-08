Summit Communications wins President's Industrial Award



Summit Communications Limited Director Ms. Fadiah Khan along with company's Managing Director and CEO Md. Arif Al Islam, receiving President's Industrial Award from Planning Minister M.A. Mannan (2nd from right) and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (4th from left) at Osmani memorial auditorium in the capital on November 4, last.

Summit Communications Limited has been recognized with "President's Award for Industrial Development- 2019" under the Hi-Tech Industry category by the Ministry of Industries of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Bangladesh President Md. Abdul Hamid graced the occasion with his virtual presence as the Chief Guest.

On behalf of Honorable President, Planning Minister M.A. Mannan, Minister of Planning, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Industries State Minister Kamal Ahmed Mojumder handed over the award to Summit Communications Limited Managing Director and CEO Md. Arif Al Islam and Director Ms. Fadiah Khan at a function on November 4, at Osmani memorial auditorium in the capital.

Summit Communications Limited is the largest telecommunications infrastructure service provider to the mobile phone operators, ISPs & ICT sector through its 47000 KM optical fiber network, internet gateway, and tower sharing services to achieve the dream of Digital Bangladesh.









