Monday, 8 November, 2021, 6:24 PM
BD officials in Dubai hope big investment from UAE

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh participants pose for photograph at a seminar held at the conference room of the Bangladesh Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai on Saturday.

On the sideline of the World Expo currently taking place in Dubai Bangladesh government officials sounded optimism for getting large-scale investment from Dubai in the coming days to Bangladesh's special economic zones now being set up as an attractive investment destination.
They made the optimism at a seminar titled "Invest in economic zones: opportunity beyond border" held at the conference room of the Bangladesh Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai on Saturday, foreign office sources said.  
Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) organized the seminar with support from the Bangladesh mission in UAE and the consulate general office in Dubai.
BEZA Executive Member Abdul Azim Chowdhury spoke at the seminar as chief guest while Bangladesh Ambassador to UAE M Abu Jafar presided over. Bangladesh Consul General in Dubai BM Jamal Hossain was also present.
Expatriates Bangladeshis living in Dubai alongside investors from India, China, and the UAE took part in the seminar.
Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Azim Chowdhury said BEZA has brought a wholesale change in the pace of the country's industrialization while working on setting up various special economic zones including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.
He also termed the joint venture agreement of Bangladesh with Sumitomo Corporation of Japan for setting up the Japanese economic zone as a milestone for making investment in Bangladesh.
Azim said since economic zones are being set up in the country in a planned way keeping pace with the world, significant investment would soon come to Bangladesh from Dubai.
Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE M Abu Jafar said Dubai has created a scope for making investment in Bangladesh and all concerned would have to take forward this initiative.
The participants at the seminar expressed their satisfaction over the existing investment-friendly policy of the government and stressed the need for updating the Gold Policy.


