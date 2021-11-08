Video
Monday, 8 November, 2021
84 large firms dodged Tk 5,067cr in VAT from FY 16 to 21: NBR

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Business Correspondent

Eighty-four companies registered under the large taxpayer unit (LTU) of National Board of Revenue (NBR) evaded VAT worth about Tk 5,067 crore from the financial year of 2015-16 to 2020-21, making it difficult for the revenue board to achieve its tax collection target, as per a LTU report submitted to NBR on October 23.
The VAT evading companies include banks, multinational companies, cigarette manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, hotels, ceramics makers, cement companies, mobile operators, gas companies and beverage companies. Of the amount evaded, tax authorities managed to recover Tk 480 crore in the period.
Of the remaining amount, cases involving Tk 3,448.13 crore in VAT fraud are pending with the High Court, cases involving Tk 705.94 crore are pending with the LTU (VAT) appellate tribunal and Tk 432 crore could not be recovered as the companies concerned shut down their business.
Through conducting audits, the LTU (VAT) detected the revenue evasion of the entities over the years. According to the VAT wing of the NBR, 110 large taxpayers are now under the LTU jurisdiction.
In the FY 2020-21, NBR excluded 34 companies from large taxpayer unit following their poor contribution to the government exchequer. According to the LTU report, the highest amount of VAT was dodged in the FY 2017-18 -- about Tk 4,156 crore by 27 entities. Of the amount, about Tk 114 crore was recovered.
According to NBR officials, the bulk of the country's VAT comes from the large and multinational companies which are under the large taxpayer unit (VAT) of the NBR.
Many of the companies, including those in service and manufacturing sectors, conceal their documents related to raw material sources and product sales details to earn illegal profits, said the officials.
'In such cases, we conduct audits against allegations and try to solve the issues through meetings with the companies at the primary stage,' they said. In some cases, entities seek legal support from the High court, they said.
But most of the companies file appeals with the VAT appellate tribunal, the officials added. Businesses alleged that some corrupt revenue officials abused their power to conduct false audits.
The LTU report said that in FY 2015-16, about Tk 1.56 crore in VAT was evaded. The NBR recovered Tk 57 lakh. In the FY 2016-17, the LTU detected VAT evasion of Tk 17.50 crore by 10 companies.
It detected that 26 companies evaded VAT worth around Tk 789 crore in the FY 2018-19 and it later recovered Tk 320.40 crore. In the FY 2019-20, Tk 96 crore in VAT was evaded by nine entities. In FY 2020-21, the LTU detected VAT evasion worth around Tk 6.87 crore by nine entities.


