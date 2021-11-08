Video
Pakistan to face Australia in semi-final after victory over Scotland

Published : Monday, 8 November, 2021 at 12:02 AM  Count : 326
Observer Online Desk

Pakistan cruised to a comfortable 72-run win over Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday.© AFP


Pakistan maintained their 100% record at the Men's T20 World Cup with an emphatic 72-run win over Scotland to set up a semi-final against Australia, reports BBC.

They posted 189-4, with Babar Azam making 66 and Shoaib Malik an unbeaten 54 from 18 balls, the joint fastest half-century of this tournament.

Scotland limped to 117-6, with Richie Berrington hitting 54 not out.

England will face New Zealand, who beat Afghanistan earlier on Sunday to knock out India, in the other semi -final.

That game will be at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with Pakistan-Australia at the same time on Thursday in Dubai.

