Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Missing Health Ministry Files

No trace of 17 documents as yet

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Staff Correspondent

Investigators failed to find out any clue behind the missing file containing 17 documents from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Criminal Investigation Department-CID has found "nothing of note" after questioning nine government officials and a contractor over  their possible ties to a missing file.
The officials and the contractor, Nasimul Gani Toton, were released from the CID headquarters in Dhaka. Toton was brought in for questioning from Rajshahi.
"We have nothing of note to say. The ministry is investigating the incident," Azad Rahman, additional police superintendent (public relations) of CID, said on Saturday.
Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Deputy Secretary Nadira Haider lodged a general diary over the incident with Shahbagh police on Oct 28.
Citing the GD, Shahbagh OC Moudud Howlader said Joseph Sarder and "Ayesha", computer operators at the medical education division's procurement
section, left the file containing the documents in a cabinet after work on Oct 27. The file went missing from the cabinet the next day.
Police interrogated six officials from the ministry on Oct 31. Three other employees were brought in for questioning on Nov 2. They were kept at the CID office for interrogation.
The CID has detained no one for questioning after their release, Rahman said, claiming there was no violation of law during the interrogation.
"They have been quizzed in accordance with the law. We detained none of them."
"The theft of a file from the ministry is unacceptable," said Minister of Health Zahid Maleque in response to a question. "We are distressed by the incident. We are taking all necessary measures in this regard."
"Legal action has been taken and police are investigating the situation. We will take whatever action is necessary once the investigation is complete."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attacks on civilians in Myanmar ‘crimes against humanity’: UN
Delhi trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after Diwali
Thunberg labels COP26 ‘failure’ as youth demand action
South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win
Australia down West Indies to close in on semifinals
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures seven
No trace of 17 documents as yet
Strike-hit commodity price hike to weigh on masses


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft