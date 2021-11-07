Strike-hit commodity price hike to weigh on masses

The indefinite transport strike protesting fuel price hike has also taken a toll on kitchen market. The price of vegetables has shot up.

With the prices of soybean oil, palm oil, rice, flour, flour, sugar, eggs and almost all other commodities already mounted, the recent fuel price hike triggered transport strike added an extra woe to low income people.

Concerned parties have said that rising price of fuel oil will increase the cost of production and transportation of agricultural products. As a result, the price of the product will increase.

The prices of all types of vegetables went through the roof in retail market of the capital on Saturday. Flour and dried chilies cost higher. Last Wednesday, diesel and kerosene price increased by Tk 15 per litre. Furnace Oil was increased by Tk 3 per litre on Thursday.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a state run organization sources said in its daily retail market report yesterday that a per kg packet of flour is selling at Tk 38 to Tk 40 . Potato is selling at Tk 25 per kg. Domestic dried

chillies are being sold at Tk 180 to Tk 240 per kg. Although the marketing agency of the government did not mention the increase or decrease in the price of vegetables in the report, it was found that the prices of almost all types of vegetables have gone up in the market yesterday.

Among vegetables, bean is selling at Tk 130 to Tk 140, potato Tk 25 to 30, tomato Tk 120 to Tk 130, carrot Tk 120 to Tk 180, barbati Tk 50 to Tk 60, patal Tk 40 to Tk 50, brinjil Tk 40 to Tk 60, radish, chichinga sold Tk 40 to Tk 50 and karalla at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg. Besides, cauliflower and cabbage are being sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40 each. Even a day ago, vegetables were sold at Tk 10 to Tk 15 Tk less per kg.

Helal, a trader in capital's Shantinagar kitchen market, said the price of vegetables was a bit high at the beginning of the season due to increased demand. Akbar Hossain, a trader in Kawranbazar kitchen market in the capital said the rise in fuel prices and transport strikes had affected vegetable prices, adding that a truck fare from Bogura to Dhaka would increase by at least Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000. This extra rent will be added to the price of vegetables.

Among different types of fish in the market yesterday, large-sized katal, sold at Tk 250 to Tk 350 per kg. cultivated horn Tk 300 to Tk 400, kai Tk 140 to Tk 180, tilapia Tk 140 to Tk 180, pangas Tk 120 to Tk 180, shrimp Tk 550 to Tk 650, pabda Tk 250 to Tk 350, tuna Tk 220 to Tk 250, coral Tk 450 to Tk 600 and Hilsa weighing 1.5 kg is being sold at Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,200. However, Tk 500 to Tk 600 grams of hilsa is available at Tk 700 to Tk 800.

Yasin Ali, a trader at Abdullapur Fish Market in the capital, said the supply of hilsa in the market is comparatively less this time. That is why the price of hilsa is high and that of other fishes is also higher.

However, the good news for consumer is that the price of broiler chicken has come down further at the end of the week. It is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 180 less than Tk 10 per kg. Sonali chicken is being sold for Tk 300 to Tk 340. Layer chicken is being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg. Price of eggs has also come down a bit. The red eggs of the farm are being sold at Tk 36 to Tk 38 per hali.













