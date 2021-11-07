Covid-19: 1 death, 154 new cases recorded in 24 hrs

After one and half year the country witnessed only one death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 27,891. Some 154 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,570,835.

It was on May 5, 2020 when the country last witnessed a single fatality

from the deadly virus.

Besides, 157 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,534,635, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.18 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.02 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 13,072 samples. The only single death in the country was recorded in Dhaka division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,851 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,036 were women.

Around 43.3 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 30.5 million have taken both doses. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over five million lives and infected nearly 250 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 226 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









