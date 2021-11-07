Nature-based solution seen vital to offset climate change impact

The Mother Nature is our best bet from where we and our forefathers had learnt many things including survival skills, so we must ensure the safety of nature, said Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, President of Associates for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad.

"An action of protecting Nature is very much needed because we are an integral part and have harmonic relationship with Mother Nature. We must follow the rhythm of it and go accordingly for our betterment," Hindou Ibrahim, an adaptation expert, said at the Nature's Day at the Panel discussion titled, "Living Ecosystem for Thriving Communities" an event co-delivered by UK government and COP26 Partner Salesforce at the UK Pavilion Event" on Saturday.

Hindou Ibrahim, also noted that the world needs to turn the tables on the current system for protecting the environment.

"The action includes willingness to learn even from the animals and other species to understand the language of Mother Nature," she added.

Talking about the importance of ocean ecosystems Minister Flavien Joubert-Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Energy Secychelles said the potential contribution our ocean ecosystems can make to Seychelles' fight against climate change dwarfs any nature or ecosystem-based climate action that we take on land.

"Our ocean ecosystems are also crucial for our economy, social well-being, culture, and identity as an ocean and island people," he said.

John O Niles -Head of Natural Climate Solutions, Salesforce, said that the world must find out various ways of how restoring nature can help decarbonize the planet.

" Of course there are so many reasons to restore nature, such as reversing the losses of biodiversity, protecting ourselves from flooding, improving water quality and increasing human health and wellbeing through reconnection with a wilder world, " he said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Jad Daley-President and CEO- American Forests, (the president and chief executive officer of American Forests, the nation's first and oldest forest conservation organization, since 2018), said the rapid acceleration of climate impacts demands some solutions that slow climate change as well as protect us from its negative impacts.

"We must not forget that trees and forests are proven climate action heroes, capturing 16 per cent of CO2 emissions, but can do much more," he said.

However, referring to the America's urban status in regards to the percentage of trees, he said that in the US trees sequester nearly one-fifth of this forest carbon annually and reduce energy use for heating and cooling by 7.2 per cent, avoiding additional emissions.

"Those same trees are also the best nature-based defense against extreme heat, which, in the US, claims 12,000 lives per year on average, a grim toll that is projected to rise to 100,000 per year in this century," he said.

Marianne Kleiberg, Regional Managing Director, Europe (The Nature Conservancy), said forests are essential to addressing the myriad of environmental, societal, and climate issues the world is facing right now.

"They can both help slow climate change as well as protect us from the coming impacts. By helping protect and grow forests, we can also boost and create jobs," he said.

Talking about the importance of engaging local people as part of solution to protect Nature, Alaine Ball-Forest Manager, One Tree Planted, said that it is essential to get the local communities engaged in solving this climate crisis so that they can play an important role in sustainable and healthy change for them and the planet.

She also noted that over the next decade, "we will use our training programme to plant 1 billion trees through Forest Garden approach and other strategic planting initiatives. We will cultivate more of our projects across the regions we currently serve, collaborate with others on-the ground organizations, and train graduate farmers from our programme to pass their knowledge and training to their community members."









