Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt to reduce fuel price when global market sees fall: Nasrul

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Saturday said the government would adjust downward fuel price immediately after the price falls in the global market.
"Fuel price was also reduced in 2016. Now the price has been adjusted for price hike in international market as well as for stopping
smuggling," he said this while exchanging views with journalists.
Nasrul said the government has re-fixed the prices of diesel and kerosene on November 4 for the greater national interests after considering overall perspectives though diesel price in Bangladesh is still lower than other neighboring countries.
He said every liter diesel price was 89.79 rupees or Tk 104 in Kolkata today. The matter of entering of huge number of freights through 26 land ports every day to Bangladesh should also be considered as there is risk of smuggling too, he mentioned.
The state minister underscored the need for going towards using of electric vehicles. If eclectic public transports can be used, eco-friendly transportation would be ensured, he said.
Electric vehicle engine is more capable and cost-effective and if electric vehicle can be used, it would reduce costs of fuel imports too, he said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attacks on civilians in Myanmar ‘crimes against humanity’: UN
Delhi trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after Diwali
Thunberg labels COP26 ‘failure’ as youth demand action
South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win
Australia down West Indies to close in on semifinals
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures seven
No trace of 17 documents as yet
Strike-hit commodity price hike to weigh on masses


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft