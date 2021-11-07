People’s woes mount as transport strike lingers



A large number of people heading to different destinations suffer at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the capital as launch owners joined a countrywide strike on Saturday. (Inset) The photo taken from Sanarpar on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on the outskirts of the capital shows a similar plight as the countrywide bus-truck strike entered the second day on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Meanwhile, launch owners on Saturday started countrywide strike demanding a 100 per cent hike in launch fares due to fuel oil price hike, compounding the situation.

Trucks-Covered Vans Owners-Workers Association leaders have asserted that their strike will continue unless the government reduces the fuel oil prices or raise fares.

They stated it to journalists after attending a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the latter's Dhanmondi residence on Saturday.

"Strike will not be withdrawn unless our demands

are met. We informed the Home Minister about it. He said he would talk to the Prime Minister about the demands and invite us again. We are now waiting for it," said Truck Sramik-Malik Federation's Additional Secretary General Abdul Motaleb.

"We told the Minister that the decision to raise fuel oil prices must be withdrawn. At the same time, extortion by police from truck and covered vans must be brought to an end," he added.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation led by Trucks-Covered Vans Owners-Workers Association President Mohibul Ahmed and General Secretary Talukder Mohammad Monir sat in the meeting at about 12 noon at Home Minister's residence in the capital's Dhanmondi.

At the meeting, the Truck-Covered Van Owners-Workers Association also raised two other demands - ending realisation of extortion money from goods carrying trucks and covered vans by police and extra tolls on different bridges. If the demands are not met, the strike would not be withdrawn, the leaders told the Home Minister.

A large number of people heading to different destinations suffer at Sadarghat Launch Terminal in the capital as launch owners joined a countrywide strike on Saturday. (Inset) The photo taken from Sanarpar on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on the outskirts of the capital shows a similar plight as the countrywide bus-truck strike entered the second day on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In many areas of the city, people were seen waiting on the roads, desperately looking to get ride-sharing cabs and shared auto-rickshaws to reach their destination.

Several commuters complained that the auto and cycle rickshaw drivers and motorbike drivers were taking advantage of the situation by overcharging them. "They are demanding double the fare. It's a nightmare for us," said an office-goer.

Commuters, mostly officer-goers and college admission candidates, are affected very much as many private organisations were open on Saturday and examinations were being held amid the strike.

About the strike, Bangladesh Inland Waterways (Passenger Carriers) Association (BIWWA) Chairman Mahbub Uddin Ahmed said they sent a letter to authorities concerned demanding 100 per cent increase in launch fares.

"We were supposed to announce our decision on Saturday. We decided to go on strike as our demand has not been met," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) will hold a meeting with the launch owners and workers on Sunday to reschedule the launch fare.

BIWTA Director Rafiqul Islam said a decision on the fare hike would be taken after a meeting with BIWWA on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, passengers' rush was seen at Kamalapur Railway Station as the train services are normal. The suspension of the long-route buses left the people in a hassle.

"Considering the government decision on Sunday, the strike may be withdrawn," Khandaker Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told the media on Friday.







Commuters across the country continued to suffer as the road transport owners and workers continued their strike for the second day yesterday protesting the recent price hike of diesel.Meanwhile, launch owners on Saturday started countrywide strike demanding a 100 per cent hike in launch fares due to fuel oil price hike, compounding the situation.Trucks-Covered Vans Owners-Workers Association leaders have asserted that their strike will continue unless the government reduces the fuel oil prices or raise fares.They stated it to journalists after attending a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the latter's Dhanmondi residence on Saturday."Strike will not be withdrawn unless our demandsare met. We informed the Home Minister about it. He said he would talk to the Prime Minister about the demands and invite us again. We are now waiting for it," said Truck Sramik-Malik Federation's Additional Secretary General Abdul Motaleb."We told the Minister that the decision to raise fuel oil prices must be withdrawn. At the same time, extortion by police from truck and covered vans must be brought to an end," he added.Earlier, a 15-member delegation led by Trucks-Covered Vans Owners-Workers Association President Mohibul Ahmed and General Secretary Talukder Mohammad Monir sat in the meeting at about 12 noon at Home Minister's residence in the capital's Dhanmondi.At the meeting, the Truck-Covered Van Owners-Workers Association also raised two other demands - ending realisation of extortion money from goods carrying trucks and covered vans by police and extra tolls on different bridges. If the demands are not met, the strike would not be withdrawn, the leaders told the Home Minister.In the capital, all buses -- intra and inter-city -- and microbuses stayed off the roads for the second day in a row. People travelling to and from distant areas as well as the office-goers were the most affected.In many areas of the city, people were seen waiting on the roads, desperately looking to get ride-sharing cabs and shared auto-rickshaws to reach their destination.Several commuters complained that the auto and cycle rickshaw drivers and motorbike drivers were taking advantage of the situation by overcharging them. "They are demanding double the fare. It's a nightmare for us," said an office-goer.Commuters, mostly officer-goers and college admission candidates, are affected very much as many private organisations were open on Saturday and examinations were being held amid the strike.About the strike, Bangladesh Inland Waterways (Passenger Carriers) Association (BIWWA) Chairman Mahbub Uddin Ahmed said they sent a letter to authorities concerned demanding 100 per cent increase in launch fares."We were supposed to announce our decision on Saturday. We decided to go on strike as our demand has not been met," he said.Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) will hold a meeting with the launch owners and workers on Sunday to reschedule the launch fare.BIWTA Director Rafiqul Islam said a decision on the fare hike would be taken after a meeting with BIWWA on Sunday afternoon.Meanwhile, passengers' rush was seen at Kamalapur Railway Station as the train services are normal. The suspension of the long-route buses left the people in a hassle."Considering the government decision on Sunday, the strike may be withdrawn," Khandaker Enayet Ullah, General Secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told the media on Friday.