Transport strike paralyses Ctg Port

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 6: The movement of containers from Chittagong port remained suspended for 48 hours as the transport owners and workers including the prime movers-trucks and trailers-are on strike protesting against the price hike of diesel and kerosene oil and demanding increase in fares. The indefinite transport strike has disrupted cargo movement between the port and 18 private inland container depots (ICDs) for 48 hours since Friday morning.

Owing to the strike, imported containers that reach the port were not transported to the 18 ICDs in Chattogram. The containers are moved by trailers from the port to the ICDs. Meanwhile, the Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has failed to get the striking truck drivers and owners to call off their strike.

Worker and owner leaders of truck, covered van and other freight associations were the first to go on

strike on Friday after the government announced that the price of diesel would be raised by Tk 15. Bus owners' organisations joined the strike later.

Buses and trucks have not been running throughout the country since Friday due to the strike. The strike is causing difficulties for commuters and is stalling the movement of freight.

Meanwhile, the city people have been suffering untold miseries due to the transport strike.

Many people seeking to travel to various destinations have been left stranded due to the strike.

Motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws are taking advantage of the situation by doubling the usual fares.

Some people were forced to pay the extra fare to get to their destinations on auto-rickshaw or motorbikes.

The government increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market.

Transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike in response. They are demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 per cent hike in order to resume services.

Only private cars, CNG auto-rickshaws and rickshaws were seen on the city roads.

People were found walking towards their destinations in almost all neighbourhoods.





