Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Transport strike paralyses Ctg Port

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 6: The movement of containers from Chittagong port remained suspended for 48 hours as the transport owners and workers including the prime movers-trucks and trailers-are on strike protesting against the price hike of diesel and kerosene oil and demanding increase in fares.  The indefinite transport strike has disrupted cargo movement between the port and 18 private inland container depots (ICDs) for 48 hours since Friday morning.
Owing to the strike, imported containers that reach the port were not transported to the 18 ICDs in Chattogram.  The containers are moved by trailers from the port to the ICDs.  Meanwhile, the Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has failed to get the striking truck drivers and owners to call off their strike.
Worker and owner leaders of truck, covered van and other freight associations were the first to go on
strike on Friday after the government announced that the price of diesel would be raised by Tk 15. Bus owners' organisations joined the strike later.
Buses and trucks have not been running throughout the country since Friday due to the strike. The strike is causing difficulties for commuters and is stalling the movement of freight.
Meanwhile, the city people have been suffering untold miseries due to the transport strike.
Many people seeking to travel to various destinations have been left stranded due to the strike.
Motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws are taking advantage of the situation by doubling the usual fares.
Some people were forced to pay the extra fare to get to their destinations on auto-rickshaw or motorbikes.
The government increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market.
Transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike in response. They are demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 per cent hike in order to resume services.
Only private cars, CNG auto-rickshaws and rickshaws were seen on the city roads.
People were found walking towards their destinations in almost all neighbourhoods.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Attacks on civilians in Myanmar ‘crimes against humanity’: UN
Delhi trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after Diwali
Thunberg labels COP26 ‘failure’ as youth demand action
South Africa exit T20 World Cup despite win
Australia down West Indies to close in on semifinals
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures seven
No trace of 17 documents as yet
Strike-hit commodity price hike to weigh on masses


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft