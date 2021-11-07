Video
JUJA inaugurates newly renovated office, website

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Jahangirnagar University Journalists Association (JUJA) has inaugurated its newly renovated office and launched a website of the organisation.
The inauguration programme was held through a colorful function at the JUJA office on Saturday morning.
Deputy Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Md. Humayon Kabir, President of JUJA Alumni Association Syed Shahidul Haque Manju, JUJA advisor and Director of the Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS Professor Sheikh Tawhidul Islam, Prof Dr. Sohel Ahmed of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department,Prof Bashir Ahmed of Government and Politics Department, Prof Kamrul Ahsan of Philosophy Department and Prof Nurul Islam of Geography and Environment Department were present, among others, at the function.    -BSS



