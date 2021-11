An inmate of Dhaka Central Jail died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Niaz Morshed (32), son of Mojibor Rahman.

He was taken to the hospital after falling ill and was declared dead around 11pm, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.

The body was sent to DMCH morgue for an autopsy, he added. -UNB