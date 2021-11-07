Nepalese woman, her son sneak into Bangladesh, taken into custody

SYLHET, Nov 6: Sylhet police have arrested a woman and detained her minor son, both Nepali nationals, for allegedly sneaking into Bangladesh.

The woman has been identified as Joya Bahadur Kami (48). She and her son, Shan Bahadur (10), residents of Amchak Bhojpur in Nepal, were nabbed from the city's Ambarkhana area on Friday night.

BM Ashrafullah Taher, additional deputy-commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP), said the mother-son duo illegally entered the country on November 3 through the Borochhara border in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj district, along with some Indian nationals, in search of jobs.

On Saturday, they were scheduled to cross over to neighbouring India through the Tamabil border. But they were nabbed by a team from the Kotwali police station on Friday night, after the cops got a tip-off.

Legal steps will be taken against the woman for entering the country without valid documents, Ashrafullah said.

Both the woman and her son are currently undergoing treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital under police custody "as they suffered injuries during their journey". -UNB









