31,016 poor, helpless get legal aid at govt expense

A total of 31,016 poor, helpless and financially indigent candidates have been provided with legal assistance at government expense in three months from July to September, 2021.

This information has been revealed in a report signed by the Director (Senior District and Sessions Judge) of the National Legal Aid Services Organisation, Md Saiful Islam.

The report is also available on National Legal Aid Services Organisation's website.

In the three-month period, 21,736 out of 31,016 poor, helpless and financially indigent people received free legal aid, legal advice and information services through call centres' or hotlines, the report said.

A total of 2,942 cases were settled through alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

The legal aid activities of the National Legal Aid Services Organisation continued even amid the ongoing pandemic.

The hotline number to seek legal help is 16430 (toll free).

The Awami League-led government enacted the Legal Aid Services Act, 2000 to provide legal assistance at the government's expense to the financially indigent, helpless and incapable people seeking justice.

After winning the elections held on December 29, 2008, the Awami League took various steps to ensure justice for the poor, helpless and indigent people and it continues to do so. -BSS









