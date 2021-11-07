Protesters across country demand punishment for perpetrators



Saiful Islam Saad

On Friday morning, police arrested Saiful Islam Saad, 23, from Sautul Quran Madrasah and Orphanage at Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital on suspicion of his involvement in a plot to assassinate the Bashundhara Group Managing Director, according to a press release of the group.

It was alleged that Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and his son Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun masterminded the murder plot due to previous hostilities.

According to reports reaching the news desk from different districts, people spontaneously joined protest rallies and human chains and strongly demanded arrest and trial of the masterminds of the murder plot.

In Khulna, Mofidul Islam Tutul, Director of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), termed the attempt heinous and demanded that exemplary punishment be meted out to the culprits.

Addressing a human chain, he said, "Sayem Sobhan Anvir plays a distinct role in the business through inducting innovative ideas and updated technologies. We urge Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the authorities concerned in the judiciary and administration to take necessary steps to bring the perpetrators to book."

He also demanded a neutral investigation into the incident.

Former KCCI President SM Nazrul Islam said a vested quarter tried to kill Sayem Sobhan Anvir on several occasions. "Arrested Saad is merely a member of the big gang, which must be unearthed and punished."

In Narsingdi, people under the banner of 'Sacheton Nagorik Samaj' (Platform of conscious citizens) held a human chain in protest against the attempt on the life of the Bashundhara Group Managing Director.

Several hundred people took part in the human chain at Hemendra Saha crossing at noon.







