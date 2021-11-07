JU reschedules ‘A’ unit entry test

Jahangirnagar University (JU) has revised the dates for the entry test of the 'A' unit for the 2021-22 academic session.

According to the revised schedule, the 'A' unit test scheduled for November 7 will be held on November 20, while the November 8 exam will be held on November 21, the university said in a statement, signed by acting director Mohammad Mohiuddin.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of JU authorities on Friday night, with vice-chancellor Dr Farzana Islam in the chair.

However, the schedule of other unit of exams of the university remain unchanged. -UNB









