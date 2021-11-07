Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Fuel price hike may impede post-pandemic recovery

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

Undoubtedly, the sudden hike in fuel prices will have multiple implications including impeding the economic recovery from pandemic-induced losses. Businesses are receiving a hit owing to supply chain disruptions following the countrywide indefinite transport strike enforced on Friday--protesting the fuel price hike. In addition, common people's suffering is beyond description. In Dhaka, most modes of public transports including buses, both intra and inter-city, stayed off the roads.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike. Till now, there is no sign of a quick resolution to the transport strike. Therefore, supply chain has been seriously disrupted countrywide, adding pressure on the economy.

However, country's economy is gaining momentum, which had experienced a long lasting stalemate during the pandemic time. A solid increase in consumer spending, and almost all sectors steaming towards pre-pandemic levels in terms of production and sales signalled an optimistic path to recovery is visible. The recent shock of fuel price hike challenges the post-pandemic recovery.

Experts opine the sudden hike in fuel prices will negatively affect exports, imports and local markets. A single-day strike causes a halt to at least $135 million worth of exports. If the ongoing transport strike prolongs, there will be pressure from buyers. In failure to deliver products in time, orders might get halted or cancelled.

The country's agricultural sector will suffer the most from the diesel price rise and the subsequent nationwide strike. Economists say, costs of both production and supply will increase for farmers who contribute about 14% to the GDP. The agriculture sector, which was making a turnaround from pandemic-caused losses, will now go into shock owing to the sudden diesel price hike. The agriculture sector accounts for 65% of diesel and kerosene consumption.

Truly, the latest fuel price hike will add to rising prices of daily essentials, putting limited-income people in a tighter corner, altering patterns of consumer spending.
Undeniably, the impact of fuel price hike in prices of different daily essentials products will be felt soon. The prices of vegetables and other kitchen items, including chicken, eggs, onion, oil, lentils and rice may shoot up in the days ahead owing to this fuel price hike.

It is worth mentioning that, when global fuel prices dropped, the government did not reduce the prices. So, hiking fuel prices in keeping with the global market is in no way acceptable. The government must keep fuel prices under control at any cost--even by subsidising-- so that the economy could overcome pandemic shocks fast.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fuel price hike may impede post-pandemic recovery
Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan - a leading light for CVF countries
Protect farmers’ interest
COP leaders pledge to end deforestation
Intelligence agencies’ chase deceitful e-commerce firms
Increased international climate funds essential
Bin bureaucratic tangle into garbage
Promotion of Sonali bag needs to be on right track


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft