Fuel price hike may impede post-pandemic recovery

Undoubtedly, the sudden hike in fuel prices will have multiple implications including impeding the economic recovery from pandemic-induced losses. Businesses are receiving a hit owing to supply chain disruptions following the countrywide indefinite transport strike enforced on Friday--protesting the fuel price hike. In addition, common people's suffering is beyond description. In Dhaka, most modes of public transports including buses, both intra and inter-city, stayed off the roads.



The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike. Till now, there is no sign of a quick resolution to the transport strike. Therefore, supply chain has been seriously disrupted countrywide, adding pressure on the economy.



However, country's economy is gaining momentum, which had experienced a long lasting stalemate during the pandemic time. A solid increase in consumer spending, and almost all sectors steaming towards pre-pandemic levels in terms of production and sales signalled an optimistic path to recovery is visible. The recent shock of fuel price hike challenges the post-pandemic recovery.



Experts opine the sudden hike in fuel prices will negatively affect exports, imports and local markets. A single-day strike causes a halt to at least $135 million worth of exports. If the ongoing transport strike prolongs, there will be pressure from buyers. In failure to deliver products in time, orders might get halted or cancelled.



The country's agricultural sector will suffer the most from the diesel price rise and the subsequent nationwide strike. Economists say, costs of both production and supply will increase for farmers who contribute about 14% to the GDP. The agriculture sector, which was making a turnaround from pandemic-caused losses, will now go into shock owing to the sudden diesel price hike. The agriculture sector accounts for 65% of diesel and kerosene consumption.



Truly, the latest fuel price hike will add to rising prices of daily essentials, putting limited-income people in a tighter corner, altering patterns of consumer spending.

Undeniably, the impact of fuel price hike in prices of different daily essentials products will be felt soon. The prices of vegetables and other kitchen items, including chicken, eggs, onion, oil, lentils and rice may shoot up in the days ahead owing to this fuel price hike.



It is worth mentioning that, when global fuel prices dropped, the government did not reduce the prices. So, hiking fuel prices in keeping with the global market is in no way acceptable. The government must keep fuel prices under control at any cost--even by subsidising-- so that the economy could overcome pandemic shocks fast.