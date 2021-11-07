Video
Letter To the Editor

City’s car parking mess

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Our capital is already busting at the seams with overpopulation amid growing unplanned urbanization. An added crisis to it is illegal car parking. Unauthorized parking of cars and other vehicles on important roads and streets is worsening the city's traffic problem day by day. A tendency of not using the designated places for parking cars is noted among people, especially the influentials. Even the narrow alleys that people choose for shortcut walkways to avert long tailback and save time are also found occupied by illegal parking.

A few days back, on my way to Dilkhusha, I found some private cars standing on the middle of the road leading to Bak Chattar from Shapla Chattar causing my rickshaw to delay around half an hour. And this is the regular picture of every commercial area of the city. Administration needs to be more prompt in addressing this illegal car parking. Those who are doing this in violation of traffic rules must be contained with iron hand.

Jhantu
Goran, Dhaka



