Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:57 AM
Diwali celebrated in Pabna in a festive mood

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

Diwali being celebrated in Pabna with candle lights on Friday. photo: observer

PABNA, Nov 6: Diwali, one of the most significant festivals of Hindu Community, was celebrated in the district with candle lights, firework display and prayer on Friday.
The Diwali celebration was arranged by central temple of Joy Kalibari. From the evening, thousands of devotees attended it. Youths and others took part in firework display.
Binoyjoti Kundu, president of Joy Kalibari Manndir Committee, said, "We are observing the festival in a festive mood."
A candle light rally was brought out in front of Joykalibari Mandir, he added.
Diwali is the five-day festival of lights. It is celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. "But we enjoy the festival for one day," he further said.
The festival coincides with the Hindu New Year. It is celebrated as new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. The festival was marked by large firework displays to remember the celebration which, according to the legend, took place upon Rama's return. Traditional earthen diyas (candles) were lit. Houses were decorated with colourful artworks.
Families and friends shared sweets and gifts. Devotees wore new clothes as part the festival tradition.



