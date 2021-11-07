2,310 farmers get free seed, fertiliser at Gurudaspur

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 6: A total of 2,310 Rabi farmers in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district have got seeds and fertilisers free of cost.

These were provided on Thursday at a function held in the auditorium of Upazila Parishad at 11am.

Local MP Abdul Kuddus handed over these to the farmers.

According to agriculture office sources, the fertiliser and seed have been given to Rabi growers under an incentive programme.

The seeds included wheat, maize, mustard, onion, green gram pulse, red lentil, and grass pea.

Soon after the recession of the flood water, Rabi farmers will start sowing the Rabi seeds.

The seed and fertiliser distribution function, initiated by the Department of Agriculture Extension office, was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Md Anwar, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Md Abu Rasel, Poura-Mayor Shahnewaz Ali, Upazila Vice-Chairman Md Alal Sheikh, Woman Vice-Chairman Roksana Aktar Lipi, and Agriculture Extension Officer Md Harun-Ur-Rashid were present at the function.







