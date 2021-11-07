Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

2,310 farmers get free seed, fertiliser at Gurudaspur

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Nov 6: A total of 2,310 Rabi farmers in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district have got seeds and fertilisers free of cost.
These were provided on Thursday at a function held in the auditorium of Upazila Parishad at 11am.
Local MP Abdul Kuddus handed over these to the farmers.
According to agriculture office sources, the fertiliser and seed have been given to Rabi growers under an incentive programme.
The seeds included wheat, maize, mustard, onion, green gram pulse, red lentil, and grass pea.
Soon after the recession of the flood water, Rabi farmers will start sowing the Rabi seeds.
The seed and fertiliser distribution function, initiated by the Department of Agriculture Extension office, was presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tamal Hossain.
Among others, Upazila Chairman Md Anwar, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Md Abu Rasel, Poura-Mayor Shahnewaz Ali, Upazila Vice-Chairman Md Alal Sheikh, Woman Vice-Chairman Roksana Aktar Lipi, and Agriculture Extension Officer Md Harun-Ur-Rashid were present at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diwali celebrated in Pabna in a festive mood
2,310 farmers get free seed, fertiliser at Gurudaspur
7 businesses, 8 houses burnt in 3 dists
Two electrocuted in two districts
Obituary
AL’s extended meeting held in Chuadanga
Thrust on building social movement to strengthen cooperatives
147 candidates submit papers in three unions of Wazirpur


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft