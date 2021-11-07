Video
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:57 AM
Home Countryside

7 businesses, 8 houses burnt in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Seven business establishments and eight houses have been burnt in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Rangamati and Gazipur, in four days.
CHANDPUR: Six shops were gutted as a fire broke out at Shahrasti Bazar in Shahrasti Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The fire originated at a bakery at around 2am and soon engulfed the adjacent shops, said Hajiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Sajedul Karim.
Being informed, a fire fighting unit went to the scene and doused the blaze after two hours of frantic effort. Traders claimed that the damage from the fire is estimated at around Tk 20 lakh.
RANGAMATI: Eight houses were gutted by fire in the district              on Friday.
The incident took place in Wapda Colony at Tabalchhari area under Rangamati Municipality at around 10am. The fire began from a kitchen of a house and soon engulfed the adjacent houses.
Being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and controlled the blaze after one-and-a-half-year of frantic effort.
Former councillor of Rangamati Municipality Md Mizanur Rahman Babu confirmed the incident.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A devastating fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sreepur Upazila.
Eight fire-fighting units were working to bring the fire under control. However, the fire did not come under control till writing this report on late Wednesday night.
Local sources said the fire broke out at Aziz Chemical Group's factory in Tepirbari area under Telihati Union in Sreepur Upazila at around 7:30pm on Wednesday.
Gazipur Fire Service's deputy director Abdul Hamid Mia said eight units of Fire Services were working at the spot together to douse the inferno. However, it could not be possible to bring the fire under control working till late at night.
It could not be known the reasons behind the fire and losses in details.
Factory sources said the fire had originated from bleaching powder godown. Panic griped the surrounding areas after the fire had spread in the area. However, no casualty was reported.
Earlier on February 11 last, three people were killed and minimum 10 others injured when a fire broke out at ASM Chemical Industries Company Limited, a sister concern of Aziz Chemical Group.


