Two electrocuted in two districts

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Kurigram, recently.

BARISHAL: A schoolgirl was electrocuted in Muladi Upazila of the district on on Thursday.

Deceased Swarna Akhter, 14, was the daughter of Mostafa Boyati, a resident of Khaserhat Bazarkandi Village under Kazirchar Union in the upazila. She was a seventh grader at Kazirchar High School.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muladi Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman said Swarna came in contact with live electricity while she was working alone in the house at noon, which left her dead on the spot.

Later, the family members found her body in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy on Friday morning, the OC added.

KURIGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ramkrishna Zinuk, 21, son of Ranjit Ray, a resident of Banirkuti Village under Biddanandan Union in the upazila.

Locals said Zinuk came in contact with a live electric wire while working to connect electricity with an electric bulb at his grandfather's funeral, leaving him dead on the spot.





