Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:57 AM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Nirmal Chandra Biswas
GOPALGANJ: Nirmal Chandra Biswas, father of District Correspondent of Dainik Janakantha Nitish Chandra Biswas, died at Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital at 7:15pm on Friday. He was 79.
He had been suffering from heart diseases for long.
He was cremated at the Gopalganj Municipality Crematorium at 2pm on Saturday.
He left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Deen Mohammad
KISHOREGANJ: Kishoreganj Additional Public Prosecutor Deen Mohammad died at the Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital on Friday evening. He was 62.
He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
Kishoreganj District Bar Association President Shah Azizul Haque and General Secretary Aminul Islam Ratan expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family.
Meher Ali Majid
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Meher Ali Majid, joint convener of Nandigram Upazila Unit of Juba Dal in the district, died at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital at 7pm on Friday while undergoing treatment. He was 43.
He was the son of late Badsha Mia, a resident of Singra Khalas Village under Burail Union in the upazila.
He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Kasim Uddin
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Kasim Uddin, a well-known social worker, died of old-age complications at his residence in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. He was 90.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Digha Bazar Central Mosque Field at 10am on Wednesday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Digha Bolarbari Village of the upazila.
He left five sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


