AL’s extended meeting held in Chuadanga

CHUADANGA, Nov 6: An extended meeting of Awami League (AL) was held in the district on Thursday at 11am.

The meeting was organized on the premises of Collectorate School and College.

It was arranged by AL-Chuadanga District. Leaders and activists of four upazilas and respective unions of AL attended the meeting.

A procession was brought out from the party office in Kobori Road area. It was led by local MP and ex-whip Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun. It paraded main roads in the town and ended on the school ground.

A discussion meeting was held in the same place. It was presided over by President of District AL and MP Solaiman Haque Joarder Selun. Presidium Member of AL Kazi Zafar Ullah was present as chief guest.

Speakers urged all to be united to resist all evil forces including BNP and Jammat, who are plotting conspiracy against the country and democracy.

They highlighted the present government's various development activities in several sectors and expressed hope that Bangladesh would go forward with its mission under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





