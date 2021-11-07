Thrust on building social movement to strengthen cooperatives



Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, as chief guest, speaking at a meeting held at Gaibandha Public Library and Club auditorium in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Bogura, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Rangamati and Sirajganj.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration and district cooperatives office jointly organized different programmes in the town.

The national and cooperative flags were hoisted up in front of Gaibandha Public Library and Club (GPLC) in the district town around 10am.

Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held at the auditorium of GPLC.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini was present as chief guest while Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abu Khayer, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Abu Bakar Siddique and Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman, also spoke at the programme.

The speakers, in their speech, said cooperative movement could play significant role in making Bangladesh prosperous and enriched country in the days ahead as cooperatives have a great and potential strength in development efforts.

In this context, they put emphasis on building social movement through active participation of all the concerned for strengthening the cooperative activities in the country to attain the cherished goals of the Cooperatives Department.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, in her speech, said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had recognised the cooperatives as one of the best weapons for the development.

Bangabandhu had dreamt of a pro-people cooperatives movement for improving the fate of the poor and under privileged people, she added.

The whip also underscored the need for involving the womenfolk with the cooperatives to expedite country's economic progress as well as empowerment of women.

DC Abdul Matin in his concluding speech urged all to be more active and sincere to make the cooperatives activities more active and time-befitting in order to turn Bangladesh into a happy and prosperous nation.

Earlier, District Cooperative Officer Md Sharif Uddin made a welcome speech and said around 70,000 people had been involved with 2,526 general cooperative samities as cooperative members who are gradually becoming self-reliant after getting need base training on various income generating trades and credit facilities from the cooperative offices.

A large number of district and upazila level officials, cooperative members, social workers, NGO activists, and journalists of print and electronic media attended the programme.

BOGURA: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Zila Parishad auditorium at around 12:30pm.

District administration and District Cooperative Office jointly organized the programme.

Bogura DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as chief guest while former president of Cooperative Bank Aminul Islam Dablu presided over the meeting.

SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarti, Zila Parishad Chairman Dr Maqbul Hossain, District AL President Mojibur Rahman Mojnu, District Cooperative Officer Masud Parvez and Sadar Upazila Cooperative Officer Atikur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.

Inspectors of District Cooperative Office Ashiqur Rahman and Popy Rani moderated the event.

Later, prizes were given to best cooperative samity and representatives in the district.

GOPALGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and District Cooperative Office jointly organized different programmes in the town.

The day began with hoisting of the national and cooperative flags on the District Cooperative Union Office premises in the morning.

A rally was brought out from there, and it ended at the same place after parading different streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Cooperative Union Office.

Gopalganj Additional DC (ADC) Md Iliasur Rahman was present as chief guest while District Cooperative Union President Sheikh Masudur Rahman presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, its Senior Vice-president Md Sheikh Ruhul Amin and District Cooperative Officer Sheikh Md Nazrul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.

JOYPURHAT: With a theme of 'Philosophy of Bangabandhu, Development in Cooperatives', different programmes were organized in the district marking the day.

District administration and District Cooperative Department jointly organized a discussion at Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town.

Presided over by District Cooperative Officer Ismail Hossain Siraji, Joypurhat DC Md Shariful Islam spoke at the programme as chief guest and SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan as special guest.

Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, District AL GS Md Jakir Hossain Mandal, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Arafat Hossain, among others, also attended the meeting.

Members of different cooperative organizations, and local journalists took part at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, the district administration and District Cooperative Office jointly organized a discussion meeting at District Multipurpose Community Centre in the town.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as chief guest while District Multipurpose Society President Md Humayun Kabir presided over the meeting.

District Unit AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan and its GS Advocate MA Afzol, ASP (Administration) Mustak Sarker, District Cooperative Officer Umme Morium, District Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum and Cooperative Inspector Syed Al Kawser, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held at Zila Parishad auditorium in the district town at around 10am.

ADC (Education & ICT) SM Ferdous Hasan was present as chief guest while Member of Rangamati Hill Tracts Zila Parishad Ilipon Chakma presided over the meeting.

District Cooperative Officer Yusuf Hasan Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Durgeshwar Chakma, Nasrin Islam, Sadar Upazila Cooperative Officer Ashish Kumar Chowdhury and District Fishermen League President Udayan Barua, among others, were also present at the programme.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with hoisting of the national and cooperative flags in the district town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Sirajganj Officers' Club in the town.

Dr Md Habibe Millat, MP, from Sirajganj-2 constituency, was present as chief guest while DC Dr Faruq Ahmed presided over the meeting.

ASP (Sadar Circle) Md Jashim Uddin Chowdhury, PPM, Sadar UNO Masukate Rabbi and District Cooperative Officer Samiul Islam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.





