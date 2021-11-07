Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

147 candidates submit papers in three unions of Wazirpur

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 6: The third phase Union Council election will be held on November 28 in the district.  On the day, elections will be held in three unions- Harta, Gutia and Bamrail in Wazirpur Upazila.
A total of 147 candidates submitted nomination papers for the posts of chairman, general member and reserved member on November 3.
According to Returning Officer A. Rashid, 11 candidates submitterd nomination papers for three chairman posts of these unions.
Of them, three candidates belong to Awami League (AL), one to Workers Party, two to Islami Shantantro Andolon and five candidates are independent.
A total of 108 candidates submitted nomination papers for general member posts while 28 female candidates for resered member posts. The last day of candidature withdrawal is November 11.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diwali celebrated in Pabna in a festive mood
2,310 farmers get free seed, fertiliser at Gurudaspur
7 businesses, 8 houses burnt in 3 dists
Two electrocuted in two districts
Obituary
AL’s extended meeting held in Chuadanga
Thrust on building social movement to strengthen cooperatives
147 candidates submit papers in three unions of Wazirpur


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft