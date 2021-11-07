147 candidates submit papers in three unions of Wazirpur

BARISHAL, Nov 6: The third phase Union Council election will be held on November 28 in the district. On the day, elections will be held in three unions- Harta, Gutia and Bamrail in Wazirpur Upazila.

A total of 147 candidates submitted nomination papers for the posts of chairman, general member and reserved member on November 3.

According to Returning Officer A. Rashid, 11 candidates submitterd nomination papers for three chairman posts of these unions.

Of them, three candidates belong to Awami League (AL), one to Workers Party, two to Islami Shantantro Andolon and five candidates are independent.

A total of 108 candidates submitted nomination papers for general member posts while 28 female candidates for resered member posts. The last day of candidature withdrawal is November 11.













