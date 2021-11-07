Pedestrian killed in road accident at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 6: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Askar Box, 52, a resident of Dokkhin Baligaon Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Eyewitnesses said a motorcycle hit Askar when he was crossing a road in the area in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Local Union Parishad Member Surman Mia confirmed the incident.



