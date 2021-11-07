Covid-19: Four more people die, 5 more infected in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Nov 6: Four more people died of and five more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Four more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, three were from Rajshahi and one from Naogaon districts.

Some 40 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, five more people have tested positive for the virus in two districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,022 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said a total of 1,675 people have died of the virus in the division.

Among the total infected, 95,203 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 13 new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.













