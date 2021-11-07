10 people injured in Shariatpur pre-poll violence

SHARIATPUR, Nov 6: At least 10 people were injured when supporters of two rival candidates for the upcoming Rudrakar Union Parishad (UP) election allegedly clashed in the Subachani Bazar area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.

Akter Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station, said that Habibur Dhali, a candidate, and his supporters suddenly attacked his rival, Sirajul Islam Dhali, an Awami League (AL)-backed candidate, and his associates in his office at around 11:15pm.

Habibur and his men also vandalised the AL office. Upon information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Sirajul and his men retaliated, leading to a clash in which 10 people, including Sirajul, were injured.

However, the UP polls are slated for November 11.






