Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

10 people injured in Shariatpur pre-poll violence

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondent

SHARIATPUR, Nov 6: At least 10 people were injured when supporters of two rival candidates for the upcoming Rudrakar Union Parishad (UP) election allegedly clashed in the Subachani Bazar area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday night.
Akter Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station, said that Habibur Dhali, a candidate, and his supporters suddenly attacked his rival, Sirajul Islam Dhali, an Awami League (AL)-backed candidate, and his associates in his office at around 11:15pm.
Habibur and his men also vandalised the AL office. Upon information, police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.
Sirajul and his men retaliated, leading to a clash in which 10 people, including Sirajul, were injured.
However, the UP polls are slated for November 11.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diwali celebrated in Pabna in a festive mood
2,310 farmers get free seed, fertiliser at Gurudaspur
7 businesses, 8 houses burnt in 3 dists
Two electrocuted in two districts
Obituary
AL’s extended meeting held in Chuadanga
Thrust on building social movement to strengthen cooperatives
147 candidates submit papers in three unions of Wazirpur


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft