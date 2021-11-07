Six found dead in four dists

Six people including two couples and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Natore, Dinajpur, Habiganj and Pirojpur, in two days.

NATORE: Police recovered the body of a union parishad (UP) member in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Motiur Rahman Moti, 50, member of ward No. 5 under Duaria UP in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body beside a road in Majhgram area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police primarily assumed that he might have died after drinking excessive liquor.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station (PS) Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the bodies of an elderly man and his wife from their house in Nirsha Kajoldigi Village in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Haji Hafizul Islam, 75, and his wife Fancy Ara Begum, 60.

Police and local sources said the room of the couple was locked for a long time and they were not getting any response from them even after repeated calling in the morning. Later, they found the bodies of the couple inside the room after broke open the door of it.

The couple might have strangled to death, said the locals.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

Details of the killing could not be known immediately.

Nababganj PS OC Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered the hanging bodies of a man and his wife from their residence in Chunarughat Upazila on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rauf, 35, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Norpoti Kunapara Village in the upazila, and his wife Aleya Akhter, 30. Locals and the deceased's family source said, Abul Hossain was a rickshaw-puller and Aleya a housemaid.

However, the couple went sleep on Thursday night after having dinner.

Later, Raihan, son of the deceased, spotted the bodies of his parents hanging from the ceiling of their bedroom in the house on Friday morning.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 11am and sent those to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, police suspect that the couple might have committed suicide.

Chunarughat PS OC Md Ali Ashraf confirmed the incident.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a minor child from a betel nut orchard in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Friday after five days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Laboni Akhter, 6, daughter of Sonia Begum. She along with her mother lived in the house of her maternal grandparent Shahidul Islam Mridha in Kalaiya Village in the upazila. She was a first grader at Mainuddin Madinatul Monwara Arabia Nurani Madrasa in the area.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Laboni went out of the house on October 31, but did not return.

She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body with its severed hands and legs at a betel nut orchard owned by one Nurul Islam in the area on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Indurkani PS OC Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing of the minor girl.









