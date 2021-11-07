Sand lifting from Padma River intensifies erosion at Bagha



Sands being lifted from the Padma River using dredger machine. The photo was taken from Laxminagar area at Bagha.

There are over 50 large and small sand lifting boats and necessary excavation machines in Laxminagar River Station in the upazila. These boats and machines are used in sand lifting.

In a hectic manner, the sand lifting is going on in Laxminagar area. Locals said houses, river banks and farmlands have fallen into erosion threat in the locality.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals under threat vented their grave concern about unabated sand lifting. Despite complaint to authorities concerned, there has been no step in this regard.

Reserved Seat Member of Chakrajapur Union Fatema Begum said, "Many are engaged in this work (sand lifting). You see how raised chars are getting eroded. None is looking back. I don't want to fall in prey by naming anybody. By more or less, erosion by the Padma is occurring for few months."

Jamrul Islam of Laxminagar Char and Mobarok Hossain of Polashiftepur Char said, due to such manner of sand lifting, people along river bank cannot be remained protected from erosion.

Abdus Salam, also general secretary of Chakrajapur Union Awami League, said, beyond defined areas, sand lifting is taking place nearby river bank.

Member of Pakuria Union Golam Faruk complained in written to deputy commissioner of Rajshahi for stopping sand lifting from areas in the middle of the Padma, such as Kishorepur, Chakrajapur and Laxminagar. But it did not work due to influential intervention.

Sand lifters are influential, he said, adding, even the administration is hapless to them. Local administration cannot take measures against them, he further said.

Lease holder Sabbir Hossain of Chakrajapur, Laxmipur and Kishorpur said, sang lifting is made from defined areas.

Chakrajapur Union Chairman Azizul Azam said, despite lease-taking, sand is lifted from close areas of river banks.

Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Mohammad Moniruzzaman said, 60 acres of Jalmahals have been leased out. Sand lifting from other areas will breach the lease condition, he maintained.





