10 killed in fire at Indian hospital Covid ward

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Ten patients have died after a fire broke out in a hospital's COVID-19 ward in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials said. An official told New Delhi Television that around 17 patients were in the ward in the city of Ahmednagar when the fire broke out. The remaining patients have been moved to a COVID-19 ward in another hospital, district magistrate Rajendra Bhosle said.
While the fire has since been brought under control, the cause was not immediately clear, he added, saying officials will carry out an investigation. The former Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis, took to Twitter to call for "strict action" against those responsible.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to offer condolences to the bereaved, adding, "may the injured recover at the earliest". The incident is the latest in a string of deadly fires in hospitals across the country.    -REUTERS



10 killed in fire at Indian hospital Covid ward
