Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:55 AM
8 killed after crowd surge at  US music festival

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6: A crush caused by a crowd surge killed at least eight people and wounded several others at rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Texas on Friday night, authorities said.
Officials said the crush happened as "the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage" around 9:00 pm when Scott was performing. There were around 50,000 people in the audience at Houston's NRG Park. "That caused some panic and it started causing some injuries, people began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic," Houston fire chief Samuel Pena said at a press conference.
"We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight and scores of individuals that were injured," he said, adding the cause of death could not be confirmed until after medical exams were completed.    -AFP


