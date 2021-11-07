Video
Russia reports highest-ever daily cases

NZ crosses 200 daily cases for first time

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

MOSCOW, Nov 6: Russia on Saturday reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases as the country reaches the end of a nationwide paid holiday introduced to curb the spread of infections. Saturday's official tally registered 41,335 new cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number for new infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country also reported 1,188 coronavirus deaths during the same period. President Vladimir Putin last month ordered a paid holiday from October 30 to November 7 in a bid to stem soaring infections and deaths exacerbated by a slow vaccination drive. A host of regions also introduced additional virus measures with the capital Moscow -- the epicentre of Russia's outbreak -- closing all non-essential services over the non-working period.
Meanwhile, New Zealand's 206 new daily community infections on Saturday carried it past the double-hundred mark for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, as the nation scrambles to vaccinate its population of 5 million.
The most populous city of Auckland, which reported 200 of the new cases, has lived under COVID-19 curbs for nearly three months as it battles an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant, although restrictions are expected to ease on Monday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she wanted Auckland residents to be able to travel for the southern hemisphere summer and Christmas.
    -REUTERS


