WASHINGTON, Nov 6: With this week's election ends in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly wanted a jolt of excellent information. And on Friday, he lastly received slightly.

Negotiations over the sweeping public works bill - which passed the House of Representatives with 228-206 vote - created a bitter split among Democrats. Meanwhile the House is moving forward with a more ambitious social spending bill favoured by liberal lawmakers. The infrastructure package now heads to Biden's desk to be signed into law.

Billed as a "once-in-a-generation" spending measure, the infrastructure legislation proposes $550bn in new federal expenditure, over the next eight years, to upgrade highways, roads and bridges, and to modernise city transit systems and passenger rail networks. The agreement also sets aside funding for clean drinking water, high speed internet, and a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging points. It is the largest federal investment in the country's infrastructure for decades.

The US Home of Representatives, managed by his Democrats, handed a $1 trillion infrastructure invoice to restore the nation's airports, roads and bridges - three months after the Senate - sending the invoice to Biden's desk for signature into regulation. On high of that, a sweeping $1.75 trillion social-spending and local weather invoice that could be a centerpiece of Biden's presidential marketing campaign, handed a procedural hurdle within the Home, although it stays unclear when it can get a remaining vote.

Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus pledged they would not support the infrastructure bill until they had voted on a separate social welfare bill that allocates $1.75tn for healthcare, education and climate change initiatives. If passed, it would usher in the biggest expansion of the US safety net in more than 50 years.

Democrats control both chambers of Congress by very slim majorities, so near-universal support would be required for the bill's passage. Centrist Democrats continue to object to the size and scope of the sprawling bill. They are insisting on seeing full accounting of its economic impacts.

On Friday House leaders brokered a compromise, insisting on a vote on the infrastructure bill, accompanied by a procedural vote to start debate on the social spending bill. The chamber passed the procedural vote early on Saturday by 221 votes to 213. -REUTERS







