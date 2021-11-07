Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden jolts in excellent information

US Congress passes $1t Biden infrastructure bill

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202

WASHINGTON, Nov 6: With this week's election ends in New Jersey and Virginia suggesting that voters are souring on Democrats, President Joe Biden badly wanted a jolt of excellent information. And on Friday, he lastly received slightly.
Negotiations over the sweeping public works bill - which passed the House of Representatives with 228-206 vote - created a bitter split among Democrats. Meanwhile the House is moving forward with a more ambitious social spending bill favoured by liberal lawmakers. The infrastructure package now heads to Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Billed as a "once-in-a-generation" spending measure, the infrastructure legislation proposes $550bn in new federal expenditure, over the next eight years, to upgrade highways, roads and bridges, and to modernise city transit systems and passenger rail networks. The agreement also sets aside funding for clean drinking water, high speed internet, and a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging points. It is the largest federal investment in the country's infrastructure for decades.
The US Home of Representatives, managed by his Democrats, handed a $1 trillion infrastructure invoice to restore the nation's airports, roads and bridges - three months after the Senate - sending the invoice to Biden's desk for signature into regulation. On high of that, a sweeping $1.75 trillion social-spending and local weather invoice that could be a centerpiece of Biden's presidential marketing campaign, handed a procedural hurdle within the Home, although it stays unclear when it can get a remaining vote.
Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus pledged they would not support the infrastructure bill until they had voted on a separate social welfare bill that allocates $1.75tn for healthcare, education and climate change initiatives. If passed, it would usher in the biggest expansion of the US safety net in more than 50 years.
Democrats control both chambers of Congress by very slim majorities, so near-universal support would be required for the bill's passage. Centrist Democrats continue to object to the size and scope of the sprawling bill. They are insisting on seeing full accounting of its economic impacts.
On Friday House leaders brokered a compromise, insisting on a vote on the infrastructure bill, accompanied by a procedural vote to start debate on the social spending bill. The chamber passed the procedural vote early on Saturday by 221 votes to 213.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 killed in fire at Indian hospital Covid ward
8 killed after crowd surge at  US music festival
Russian diplomat found dead next to Berlin embassy
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the funeral service
Russia reports highest-ever daily cases
Tone for Xi Jinping's long-term rule
Johnson's graft handling 'shameful', says Ex-PM Major
Biden jolts in excellent information


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft