Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

COP26 pledges may not affect heating

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

Activists wear masks depicting world leaders as they sit by a buffet marking the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, November 6, 2021. Photo : Reuters

Activists wear masks depicting world leaders as they sit by a buffet marking the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill during the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, November 6, 2021. Photo : Reuters

GLASGOW, Nov 6: After a week of negotiations filled with grand announcements from nations promising to accelerate the decline of fossil fuels, where do the pledges put projected emissions halfway through the COP26 climate summit?
Countries came in to the UN-led negotiations with their latest national emissions cutting pledges -- known as nationally determined contributions, or NDCs -- placing Earth on course to warm 2.7C this century. Assuming all net-zero plans are kept and implemented in full, that falls to 2.2C. The Paris Agreement, the bedrock accord that aims to chart humanity's path away from catastrophic heating, commits nation to limit temperatures to "well below" 2C and to work towards a safer 1.5-C cap.
1.8C?
Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, on Thursday said that analysis by his organisation -- which has yet to be published -- showed that if all COP26 pledges were implemented it would limit heating to 1.8C. He stressed however that the figure was heavily dependent on nations making the swift emissions cuts needed to implement net-zero plans. "What is essential is for governments to turn their pledges into clear and credible policy actions and strategies today."
1.9?
An assessment by the University of Melbourne this week analysed countries new net-zero pledges, including India and largest emitter China's and found that they represent Assessment from the University of Melbourne said there had been a "strong step forward" towards 1.5C. The team ran the NDCs through the same climate model used on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's most recent report.  They found that the new promises -- again, if implemented, would warm Earth 1.9C by 2100.
Between 1.5-2C?
UN Climate Change on Thursday issued a rapid assessment of the new NDCs.  While it has yet to convert the calculations to a temperature rise equivalent, it found that latest plans would see carbon emissions rise 13.7 percent by 2030.  This compares with the 45-percent drop in pollution needed for 1.5C. It however said that for the 74 nations that have submitted detailed net-zero plans, emissions would be 70-79 percent lower in 2050 compared with 2019 levels.
Too soon?
The UN Environment Programme said last month that only emissions cuts this decade that are eight times deeper than planned would keep temperatures to 1.5C. UNEP director Inger Andersen told AFP that she welcomed the numbers circulating after the first week of COP26.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 killed in fire at Indian hospital Covid ward
8 killed after crowd surge at  US music festival
Russian diplomat found dead next to Berlin embassy
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the funeral service
Russia reports highest-ever daily cases
Tone for Xi Jinping's long-term rule
Johnson's graft handling 'shameful', says Ex-PM Major
Biden jolts in excellent information


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft