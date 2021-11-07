Video
Glasgow ‘make or break’ for climate: Ardern

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

WELLINGTON, Nov 6: Jacinda Ardern has warned the Glasgow climate summit is "make or break" in the fight to curb global warming, saying the world is now paying the price for decades of procrastination.
The New Zealand leader called for the UN-brokered talks to result in immediate and meaningful action, adding "we're definitely at a point now where it's moved beyond targets". "Glasgow is critical and I think everyone has recognised this juncture we're at," she told AFP in an interview conducted in partnership with Covering Climate Now, the New Zealand Herald and NBC News.
"This is the moment where it will be make or break for those ambitions that we've seen around 1.5 degrees. "We know what falling short of 1.5 degrees means for the rest of the world, for ourselves and our region."
Ardern said climate change was already fuelling extreme weather in New Zealand and neighbouring Pacific atolls faced inundation as rising waters overran their protective seawalls.
"For us, it's in our backyard, and it does make it immediate," said the 41-year-old, who has previously described the issue as a life-and-death generational challenge.
The Glasgow talks have brought together negotiators from 196 countries in the biggest climate conference since a landmark meeting in Paris in 2015. Delegates in Scotland's largest city are tasked with bringing to reality the ambitious goal set in Paris of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.
While unable to attend personally because she is hosting this month's APEC economic summit -- and is dealing with a Covid-19 crisis at home -- Ardern has released policies she says put New Zealand at the vanguard of climate action. They include halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, quadrupling foreign aid for climate mitigation projects and forcing financial markets to reveal how their investments impact global warming.
Ardern admitted New Zealand, like many countries, had long talked a big game on climate change, then failed to back up its rhetoric. "For a number of decades, targets were set but investment and changes were not made to align with it and help us achieve that," she said.
The centre-left leader, who took office in 2017, said her government was committed to climate action regardless of what other countries were doing or the prospect of domestic blowback over its economic cost.
"We can't get ourselves into a situation where our action is reliant on the action of others, because who pays the price in that game, but all of us?" she said.    -AFP


