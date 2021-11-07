Khan Iqbal made Rupali Bank DMD



Khan Iqbal Hossain

Prior to the promotion, he served the state-owned bank as general manager. Financial Institution Division of Finance Ministry recently issued a circular on this regard, says a press release.

Iqbal joined Rupali Bank Limited as a senior officer through BRC in 1998. In his 22-year long service, he has served as the manager of various important branches at the bank, including the Motijheel corporate branch.

