Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKINGE EVENT

Khan Iqbal made Rupali Bank DMD

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Khan Iqbal Hossain

Khan Iqbal Hossain

Khan Iqbal Hossain has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at Rupali Bank Limited.
Prior to the promotion, he served the state-owned bank as general manager. Financial Institution Division of Finance Ministry recently issued a circular on this regard, says a press release.
Iqbal joined Rupali Bank Limited as a senior officer through BRC in 1998. In his 22-year long service, he has served as the manager of various important branches at the bank, including the Motijheel corporate branch.
He completed post-graduation in social science degrees from Dhaka University. He participated in different training programmes in Japan, England, Turkey, and India.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khan Iqbal made Rupali Bank DMD
EBL-GPL sign payroll banking deal
City Bank arranged fund for Doreen Group’s power plant
Airline giant IAG slashes losses on Covid recovery
Vietjet agrees deal with Airbus on plane delivery timings
Tata Steel BSL to export LD slag to BD
BD, Sri Lanka to promote bilateral trade
Banglalink to use nationwide wholesale network


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft