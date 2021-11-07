|
BANKINGE EVENT
Khan Iqbal made Rupali Bank DMD
Khan Iqbal Hossain has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at Rupali Bank Limited.
Prior to the promotion, he served the state-owned bank as general manager. Financial Institution Division of Finance Ministry recently issued a circular on this regard, says a press release.
Iqbal joined Rupali Bank Limited as a senior officer through BRC in 1998. In his 22-year long service, he has served as the manager of various important branches at the bank, including the Motijheel corporate branch.
He completed post-graduation in social science degrees from Dhaka University. He participated in different training programmes in Japan, England, Turkey, and India.