

EBL-GPL sign payroll banking deal

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Deputy Managing Director, Head of Retail and SME Banking M. Khorshed Anowar and Dr. Momenul Haq, Managing Director of General Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GPL) signed pay-roll banking agreement in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Under the agreement employees of GPL will enjoy facilities and benefits under the Payroll Banking proposition of EBL. Mahdiar Rahman, Head of Relationship Unit of Corporate Banking, Istiak Ahmed, Head of Payroll Banking of EBL; Sakibul Haq, Director, Md. Alauddin, Executive Director and CFO of GPL were present among others on the occasion.