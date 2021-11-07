Video
Sunday, 7 November, 2021
Airline giant IAG slashes losses on Covid recovery

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

LONDON, Nov 6: British Airways owner IAG said Friday that its bottom-line loss shrank sharply in the third quarter, as Covid travel curbs were lifted, and expressed hope for a return to profit next year.
The net loss narrowed to 574 million euros ($664 million) in the three months to September from 1.8 billion euros a year earlier, and revenues more than doubled to 2.7 billion euros on keen long-haul demand, IAG said in a statement.
IAG's star performer, Spanish carrier Iberia, bounced back into profit, but the group as whole would still book a large annual loss, it said.
The European conglomerate, whose portfolio also includes Aer Lingus, Level and Vueling, said it flew at 43.4 percent of pre-pandemic 2019 capacity in the July-September period, a figure that was expected to increase to 60 percent in the fourth quarter.
- 'Significant recovery underway' - "There's a significant recovery underway," said chief executive Luis Gallego, pointing to the reopening of lucrative transatlantic routes between the UK and the United States on Monday.
Gallego said IAG hoped to ramp up capacity to as much as 90 percent next summer -- and anticipated a return to full capacity on North American routes.     -AFP


