Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vietjet agrees deal with Airbus on plane delivery timings

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Nov 6: Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Aviation JSC said it had signed an agreement with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) on Friday involving the timing of deliveries of 119 planes on order with the European manufacturer.
The airline has 119 A321neo narrowbody planes, used for domestic and regional international flights, on order that have yet to be delivered, according to Airbus' order book. It did not provide details of the new delivery dates in a statement issued on Friday.
Southeast Asian budget carriers that had ordered hundreds of planes before the pandemic have been hit hard by travel restrictions that left fleets largely grounded for months, though the situation is beginning to improve. Vietnam and Malaysia last month allowed domestic flights to resume. read more
Vietjet's move comes a month after Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd (AIRA.KL) also restructured its Airbus orders and revised delivery plans. read more
Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said in the statement that the agreement with Vietjet was another example of how the planemaker had worked with customers to find solutions to adapt to the impact of the pandemic.
Vietjet also said it would take delivery of up to three leased A330 widebodies in November as part of the airline's fleet development plan.
Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights with 15 countries from January next year, its aviation authority said on Friday, eyeing a full resumption by July. read more.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khan Iqbal made Rupali Bank DMD
EBL-GPL sign payroll banking deal
City Bank arranged fund for Doreen Group’s power plant
Airline giant IAG slashes losses on Covid recovery
Vietjet agrees deal with Airbus on plane delivery timings
Tata Steel BSL to export LD slag to BD
BD, Sri Lanka to promote bilateral trade
Banglalink to use nationwide wholesale network


Latest News
Iraqi PM survives assassination bid with drones
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft