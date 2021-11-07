Video
BD, Sri Lanka to promote bilateral trade

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

A discussion on enhancing bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was held at the Export Development Board in Colombo recently under the patronage of Sri Lanka Trade Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena and Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Tareq Md Ariful Islam.
During the meeting, the Minister and the High Commissioner discussed the problems faced by Sri Lankan exporters in exporting to Bangladesh.
About 25 companies representing tea, beauty and personal care products, textiles, electrical and electronics, woven fabrics were present at the event.
Speaking at the discussion, Trade Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said that the Ministry of Trade, the Department of Commerce and other line agencies are currently working on the proposed Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Preferential Trade Agreement (BS-SL PTA) to promote bilateral trade.
Export Development Board Chairman Suresh de Mel said the meeting provides a platform for the Sri Lankan business community to share and discuss their views with the High Commissioner and officials at the Bangladesh High Commission in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's main products exported to Bangladesh are electrical and electronic products, woven fabrics, petroleum oils, petroleum gases, textiles, plastics products, bolts and metal and paper products.
Bangladesh was Sri Lanka's 21st export destination in 2020 with a value of $ 153.44 million.    -Colombo Page


