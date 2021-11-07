Video
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:54 AM
Home Business

Banglalink to use nationwide wholesale network

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd (Banglalink), Bangladesh subsidiary of the Dutch holding company Veon, is to use the country's national wholesale network provided by Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), officials said.
Banglalink (previously Orascom Telecom Bangladesh Ltd.) is the third-largest cellular service provider in Bangladesh, fully owned by Telecom Ventures Ltd. (previously Orascom Telecom Ventures Ltd.) of Malta, which is a 100% owned subsidiary of Global Telecom Holding, which is, in turn, a subsidiary of the Dutch holding company Veon.
The company, Banglalink, announced that has joined rivals Teletalk, Grameenphone and Robi to use the BTCL network from the start of this week.
Banglalink CEO Erik signed the deal to use the nationwide telecommunication transmission network at a meeting with BTCL Managing Director Rafiqul Matin in the presence of the  Posts And Telecommunications Minister, Mostafa Jabbar.
Just before the ceremony Banglalink announced revenue growth of 7.2% year-on-year despite the impact of lockdown, said Aas.
"Banglalink's performance in 3Q21 is yet another reflection of efforts in providing quality digital services in Bangladesh. Thanks to a staggering 32% year-on-year data revenue growth, we managed to post a 7.2% year-on-year total revenue growth in this quarter," Aas told Capacity Media news portal that carries news of the telecommunications companies.
Aas said that Banglalink is now serving 11.4 million 4G users, 33% of its total customer base. "Our entertainment app Toffee continued to lead our progress in the digital service segment with its active user-base reaching 6.3 million."
He said that Veon is considering listing of the Bangladesh company on the country's share market. "The decision depends on the shareholders of the mother company, not by the management of the company," he said.


