Hilsha output hits 5.5 lakh tonnes following protective measurers

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Friday said Hilsa production in the country has marked a significant rise to 5.50 lakh tonnes as time befitting measures undertaken by the government is yielding results.

"Hilsa production in 2020-21 reaches to over 5.50 lakh tonnes as a result of strict measures protective implemented by the government," he said.

The minister made the remark while addressing a seminar at Pirojpur titled 'Development and Management of Hilsa resources project' jointly organized by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) and concerned Ilish-resource project, at the circuit house here.

Deputy Commissioner of Pirojpur Abu Ali Mohammad Sajjad Hossain presided over the event. Terming the current Hilsa production as a 'wonder' the minister said "Hilsa once upon a time encountered a rare species and reached on the brink of extinction...but government's appropriate strategies have made the situation normal."

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has played a vital role in protecting the national fish as it contributes now about 12 percent of the total fish production and about 1.15 percent of the GDP, the minister told the seminar.

Elaborating government steps for protecting Hilsa fish, Rezaul said the government is imposing tougher action on catching during restriction of mother and jatka Ilish. Initiative of aerial monitoring operation is also underway.

Hilsa sanctuary and laboratory also have been set up for increasing its production, he said, adding that "even legal actions are being taken against people who are trying to destroy this valuable resources.

Rezaul said the government has launched 'Hilsa resources development and management project' for this purpose.

He, however, said climate change, river water pollution and uncontrolled dredging often caused an impediment to breeding and habitats of the Hilsa fishes and that's why the Hilsas are mostly moving to another place from its habitats.

About the size and quantity of the Hilsa, the minister said "now big size Hilsas are available compared to any time in the past. Even the quantity of the fishes is rising." Hilsa meets nearly 60 percent protein need of the people and production has increased upto six-fold in the last three decades.

The seminar was attended, among others, by Deputy Director of Barishal Fisheries Department Anisur Rahman Talukder, Pirojpur district Awami League General Secretary MA Hakim Hawlader, Hilsa Resource Development and Management Project Director Zia Haider Chowdhury.







