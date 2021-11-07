

Rongon Herbals starts free skin, hair care consultation

In order to get quick and positive results, it is important to choose the product according to individual skin type, hair characteristics through expert opinion. Because if one can use the product according to ones needs, hair will become shiny, skin will be soft. So before buying the product customers need to know what kind of care their hair and skin need. Rongon Herbals 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' will address this need, says a press release..

This Free 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' will run from November 4 to November 18. The event will be held daily from 11 am to 8 pm at the Center Court Area of Jamuna Future Park, a well-known shopping mall in the capital Dhaka. Everyone is cordially invited by Rongon Herbals.

By taking part in this consultation, customers will be able to know about their skin type, the solution to any kind of skin problemyou may have and the rules and regulations of regular skin care. At the same time customers can know about their hair, hair problem solving tips, daily hair management tips and hair care routine. The specialists of Rongon Herbals will be ready to advice them as per they need after knowing all the information from them.

SallhaKhanam Nadia, renowned Actress & Brand Ambassador of Rongon Herbals inaugurated the 'Natural Skin and Hair Care Consultation' on November 4, 2021. Col. Md. Abdullah Al Mamun PSC (Retd.), the owner of Rongon Herbals was present at the occasion. These special guests were accompanied by eminent persons of the society, general people and buyers interested in skin and hair care.

Rongon Herbals have created various products for the purpose of skin and hair care. Everyone will be relieved from the worries of unwanted damage to the skin and hair with the use of natural herbal products of Rongon Herbal.



