Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:53 AM
Huawei to invest $50m to raise 500,000 digital talents in Asia Pacific

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Huawei will invest USD 50 million in the next five years to develop 500,000 digital talents in the Asia Pacific region. Jeffery Liu, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, has announced this while delivering his keynote speech at the Asia Pacific Innovation Day - Digital Talent Summit 2021, held recently.
With a view to bridging the digital talent gap in this region, Huawei has also signed an MoU with the ASEAN Foundation at the summit, says a press release.   
The online summit brought together policymakers, researchers, and industry experts to share solutions and best practices in building a sustainable ecosystem that will help foster digital talents in the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific Innovation Day - Digital Talent Summit 2021 started strongly with a series of keynote speeches from governments' leaders such as Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community Robert Matheus Michael Tene, Chair of the ASEAN Digital Senior Official Meeting Dato' Sri Mohammad Mentek, the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia Dr. Chea Vandeth, the Chief of Presidential Staff of the Republic of Indonesia General TNI (Purn) Dr. Moeldoko,  the Minister of Youth and Sports of Sri Lanka Namal Rajapaksa, the Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago L. Sta. Romana, and Permanent Secretary of Thailand Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation Prof. Sirirurg Songsivilai. Their speeches underlined the importance of key stakeholders' proactive participation in developing a solid foundation for the digital talent ecosystem in the region.
"The Digital Talent Summit 2021 aims to discuss and address the needs of ASEAN ICT youth talent, is obviously very relevant, especially in the midst of the global pandemic which forced us to significantly rely more on the digital platform. This auspicious event is very much aligned with the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 objective of improving people's capability to participate in the digital society economy," said the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASEAN Political-Security Community Robert Matheus Michael Tene.
"Innovation and development rely on a talent ecosystem. Huawei is prepared to work with its partners to build a talent development ecosystem conducive to innovation. Huawei's tenure in the Asia Pacific have been a journey to find like-minded friends. Let's work together to build an inclusive, innovative, and vibrant ecosystem, attract and cultivate more digital talent, and jointly promote the development and prosperity of the region", Huawei Senior Vice President and Board Member Catherine Chen noted during her opening remarks.


